Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,045,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,563,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $29,492,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $25,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $19,494,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $11,361,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) traded up 0.79% on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,236 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.50 million. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.
