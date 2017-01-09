Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,045,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,563,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $29,492,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $25,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $19,494,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $11,361,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) traded up 0.79% on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,236 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.50 million. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/epoch-investment-partners-inc-takes-position-in-valvoline-inc-vvv/1144997.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.