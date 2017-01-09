Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $32,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harmonic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Harmonic by 33.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harmonic by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded down 1.01% on Monday, reaching $4.90. 116,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $383.90 million. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.24 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

In other Harmonic news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,947.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

