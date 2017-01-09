Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,870 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) traded down 1.28% during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,480 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 1.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $49.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $873,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,414.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

