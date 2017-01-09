Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 1,033.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 115.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,519 shares. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $93.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.34.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $349.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260 million. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Sidoti lowered John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Mark K. Montague sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $197,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,898.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark K. Montague sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

