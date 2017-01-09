Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,814 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Entercom Communications Corporation has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm earned $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Entercom Communications Corporation had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corporation will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/entercom-communications-corporation-etm-raised-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1144979.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Entercom Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Iv Sutor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,164.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 531,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,059,010.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corporation by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corporation during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corporation during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corporation during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications Corporation

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 130 radio stations in over 30 markets across the United States. The Company operates through the radio broadcasting segment. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, engaged in purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.