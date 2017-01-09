Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded up 0.1069% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.2695. 503,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0453 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Entegris has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company earned $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, VP Stuart Tison sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $149,175.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $131,311.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 523.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 47,586 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of materials and solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets its products through two segments: Critical Materials Handling and Electronic Materials.

