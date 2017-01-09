EnerNOC, Inc. (ENOC) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerNOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EnerNOC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnerNOC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerNOC during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerNOC during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerNOC by 69.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerNOC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerNOC during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) traded down 1.230% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.025. 8,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. EnerNOC has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s market cap is $175.43 million.

EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.49 million. EnerNOC had a negative net margin of 36.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. EnerNOC’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerNOC will post ($1.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnerNOC

EnerNOC, Inc is a provider of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response solutions. The Company’s EIS provides enterprise solutions, utility solutions and energy procurement solutions. The Company’s EIS offers enterprise customers with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with various areas of functionalities, including energy cost visualization, budgets, forecasts and accruals; project tracking, and demand management.

