Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $35.44 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETP. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Energy Transfer Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Energy Transfer Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Monday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 37.44 on Monday. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm’s market cap is $20.32 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

