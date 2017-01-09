Energen Corporation (EGN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energen Corporation were worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Energen Corporation by 19.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energen Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energen Corporation by 72.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energen Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) traded down 3.773% on Monday, hitting $56.745. The stock had a trading volume of 315,858 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $5.51 billion. Energen Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energen Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The business had revenue of $184.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energen Corporation will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Energen Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Iberia Capital set a $81.00 target price on Energen Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Energen Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energen Corporation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Energen Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Energen Corporation news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $663,741.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,472.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energen Corporation

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

