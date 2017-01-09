Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $7,077,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation comprises approximately 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.84% on Monday, reaching $70.48. 5,543,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $53.86 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,558,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,288,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,371. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

