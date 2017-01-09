Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a report released on Friday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELGX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Endologix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endologix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 5.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 1,882,844 shares of the stock traded hands. Endologix has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company’s market cap is $496.97 million.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endologix will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/endologix-inc-elgx-receives-hold-rating-from-rbc-capital-markets/1145382.html.

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Guido J. Neels acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,380 shares in the company, valued at $318,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,345,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 192,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 187,246 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth approximately $60,477,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 60.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 1,493,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,453,000 after buying an additional 258,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.