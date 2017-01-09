Endo International PLC (ENDP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s top line should continue to benefit from robust performance of Xiaflex, sterile injectables and alternative dosages. Its efforts to prioritize R&D projects bode well. Endo recently entered into an agreement to return rights to Belbuca to BioDelivery. Endo expects to realize cost savings, achieve higher efficiency and improve operational focus of the U.S. Branded segment. It plans to focus on Xiaflex in the approved indications and the cellulite development program. Endo will also be concentrating on its pain portfolio products, including Opana ER and Percocet among others, which will be managed as mature brands. We are also pleased with Endo’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. However, both Branded and Generic segments are under pressure, which is concerning. Also, shares of Endo have significantly underperformed Medical-Drugs industry in 2016. Continued pricing and competitive pressures remain major overhang on the shares.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Endo International PLC from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Endo International PLC from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $3.69 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm earned $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.47 million. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Endo International PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/endo-international-plc-endp-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1144470.html.

In other Endo International PLC news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International PLC by 139.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International PLC by 152.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Endo International PLC by 103,542.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Endo International PLC during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Endo International PLC Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International PLC (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.