Encana Corporation (ECA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $14.42 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Encana Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Encana Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) opened at 12.95 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $12.60 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Encana Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Encana Corporation had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Encana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/encana-corporation-eca-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc/1144136.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,708,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,950,000 after buying an additional 1,585,668 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 20.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,613,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after buying an additional 2,474,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,780,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 295,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the second quarter worth $54,865,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth $60,448,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Encana Corporation

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.