Enbridge Energy, L.P. (EEP) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Enbridge Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) opened at 26.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $9.10 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Enbridge Energy, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy, L.P. will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Energy, L.P. by 201.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and marketing assets in the United States. The Company’s activities include interstate pipeline transportation and storage of crude oil and liquid petroleum, and gathering, treating, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), through pipelines and related facilities, and supply, transportation and sales services, including purchasing and selling natural gas and NGLs.

