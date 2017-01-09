Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stake Increased by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Emerson Electric Company accounts for 2.4% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Company during the second quarter worth about $272,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 153.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 60,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,881 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Emerson Electric Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

