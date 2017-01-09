Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Purchases 171,193 Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in AAR Corp. were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 60.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 100,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. by 210.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,002,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 678,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.99. 53,974 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other AAR Corp. news, VP John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,500 shares of AAR Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $361,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,114.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

