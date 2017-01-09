Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $15,850,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,181 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 8,806.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 993,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 982,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 59.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,047,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 389,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 228,852 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth $4,326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 54.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 194,893 shares in the last quarter.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 51,938 shares of the company were exchanged. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.67.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. National Bank Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from National Bank Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other National Bank Holdings Corporation news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,545 shares in the company, valued at $800,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

