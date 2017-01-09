Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Decreases Stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,432,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 118,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 26.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) traded down 3.09% on Monday, hitting $17.90. 757,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others. The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity purchased from its generation subsidiaries, as well as from independent power producers.

