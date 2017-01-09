Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Cuts Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,577 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 363.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 73.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 2.01% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 638,384 shares. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 287,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $4,929,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,744.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

