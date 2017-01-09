Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Embraer continues to lead the 70- to 130-seat commercial jet market. It exited the third quarter with impressive backlog and sees more room for growth given the rising air traffic. The company continues to focus on technological innovation and upgrades; which in turn will ensure strong demand for its products and maintain bottom-line growth. However, Embraer’s stock deteriorated in the last one year, underperforming the Zacks Categorized Aerospace/Defense industry’s gain as Embraer operates in a highly competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry, which requires it to invest heavily in technology and performance enhancement to meet growing demand. Again, in lieu of violating the non-compliance and U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the company had to pay a penalty of $206 million. Any further violation to these regulations has the potential to hurt the company’s results significantly, going ahead.”

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) opened at 20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/embraer-empresa-brasileira-de-aeronautica-erj-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1144467.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 27.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,796,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,423,000 after buying an additional 4,087,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 13,087.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,254,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 2,237,318 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,743,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,222,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,835,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA is a Brazil-based company that produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. The Company’s segments include Commercial aviation business, Defense and security business, Executive Jet business and Other. Its Commercial Aviation business segment mainly involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.