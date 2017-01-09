Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $89.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $176,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $314,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,351.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,407.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 79.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

