Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “
Separately, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded down 3.61% on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 539,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.
In other news, Director David P. Tomick purchased 3,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Reeg purchased 4,200 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,585. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
