Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded down 3.61% on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 539,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1145122.html.

In other news, Director David P. Tomick purchased 3,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Reeg purchased 4,200 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,585. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.