Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Vetr downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.96.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. 415,794 shares of the company traded hands. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm earned $739.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.14 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $4,515,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 13,257 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $1,236,480.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

