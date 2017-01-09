Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.
EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 75.17 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 563.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Sander A. Flaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 65,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $5,545,108.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).
