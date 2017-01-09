HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Dunelm Group plc to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 920 ($11.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.51) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($10.83).

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 797.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 774.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.83. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 724.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.61 billion.

WARNING: “Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/dunelm-group-plc-dnlm-earns-buy-rating-from-hsbc/1144460.html.

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

