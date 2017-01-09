Drax Group Plc (DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at BNP Paribas

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRX. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group cut Drax Group Plc to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Drax Group Plc from GBX 415 ($5.10) to GBX 425 ($5.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Drax Group Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.73 ($3.97).

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) opened at 385.70 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.57 billion. Drax Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 205.10 and a one year high of GBX 390.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 325.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.37.

Drax Group Plc Company Profile

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company operates through three segments: Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

