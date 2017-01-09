Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 71,611 Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,611 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair PLC. were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 82.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC. during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 33.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) traded down 2.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 873,594 shares. Pentair PLC. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.28 billion.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808 million. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut Pentair PLC. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pentair PLC. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair PLC. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other Pentair PLC. news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of Pentair PLC. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $578,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

