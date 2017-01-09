Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 26,432 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,432 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.75. 1,539,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $59.24.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/douglas-lane-associates-llc-sells-26432-shares-of-level-3-communications-inc-lvlt/1145323.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Level 3 Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Level 3 Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Level 3 Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

In related news, Director James O. Ellis, Jr. sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $138,640.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hector Alonso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $567,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.