Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 20,534 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Meristem LLP raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 594,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,953 shares. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,283.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

