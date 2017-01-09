Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $6,910,000 in Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,205 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Expedia by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,101,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,664,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia by 32.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,034,943 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $216,315,000 after buying an additional 500,674 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Expedia during the second quarter worth $106,300,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Expedia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 918,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,634,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Expedia by 8.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 573,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded up 0.73% on Monday, reaching $117.30. 3,212,436 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.73. Expedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.66.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The online travel company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Expedia’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia, Inc. will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on Expedia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Expedia in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dzielak sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $231,140.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $396,158.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

