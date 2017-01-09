Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5,926,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded down 0.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532,525 shares. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/douglas-lane-associates-llc-has-5926000-stake-in-ebay-inc-ebay/1145436.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Axiom Securities raised their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Pacific Crest lowered eBay to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.68.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 39,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,161,108.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $520,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.