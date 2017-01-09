Domtar Corporation (UFS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domtar Corporation were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,081,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,413,000 after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 72.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 25.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 941,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 193,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,293,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,667,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,221 shares. Domtar Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Domtar Corporation’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Domtar Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Domtar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About Domtar Corporation

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

