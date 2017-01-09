DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.38% of Omnicell worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Omnicell by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,442,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,607,000 after buying an additional 107,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 606,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded down 1.53% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 423,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company earned $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, VP Jorge R. Taborga sold 2,068 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $69,608.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Christopher Drew sold 20,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,015.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc (Omnicell) is a provider of automation and business information solutions designed to enable healthcare systems to streamline the medication administration process and manage medical supplies for increased operational efficiency and enhanced patient safety. The Company operates through two operating segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

