DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 229,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $53,546,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) traded down 1.08% during trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 963,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $111,451.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,173,238.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

