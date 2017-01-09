DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 975,536 Shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 848.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,536 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 2.53% of Pacific Ethanol worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter worth about $3,654,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 23.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 90,528 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 17.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 131,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded down 2.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 411,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $384.25 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business earned $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.71 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $61,689.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Layne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

