DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Insider Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) insider Kevin Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) opened at 6.14 on Monday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DLH Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

