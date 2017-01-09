Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position Boosted by KCG Holdings Inc.

KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 774.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,055 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 724.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.7% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 0.61% on Monday, reaching $71.62. 3,588,521 shares of the company traded hands. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $74.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

In related news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 815,872 shares in the company, valued at $55,609,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

