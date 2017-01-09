Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes Locilex (TM), small peptide topical antibiotic for the treatment of certain mild and moderate skin infections in superficial wounds, including infected decubitus ulcers, infected burns, infected surgical wounds, and nasal colonization of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in White Plains, New York. “

DPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Feltl & Co. cut shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DPRX) traded down 0.0069% on Tuesday, hitting $1.4499. 54,979 shares of the stock traded hands. Dipexium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The firm’s market cap is $15.08 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/dipexium-pharmaceuticals-inc-dprx-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1145058.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of Locilex (pexiganan cream 0.8%), a first-in-class, broad spectrum, topical antibiotic. Locilex is focused on the treatment of mild infections of diabetic foot ulcers (Mild DFI).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (DPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.