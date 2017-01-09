Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diana Shipping inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Diana Shipping inc. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Diana Shipping inc. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) traded down 2.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,417 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $282.67 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Diana Shipping inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Diana Shipping inc. had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 131.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Diana Shipping inc.’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping inc. will post ($2.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Diana Shipping inc. by 33.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping inc. during the third quarter worth $2,148,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping inc. during the third quarter worth $103,000. Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping inc. by 31.9% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping inc. during the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping inc.

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing shipping transportation services. The Company is also engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes across the world through the ownership of dry bulk carrier vessels. Its fleet consists of over 45 dry bulk vessels, of which 22 are Panamax, four are Kamsarmax, three are Post-Panamax, 14 are Capesize and two are Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of over 5.2 million dead weight tons.

