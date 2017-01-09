DIAM Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,688 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.13. 799,493 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $104.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $99.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other news, Director Jun Makihara acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

