Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Given a €16.45 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €16.45 ($17.14) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($19.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($17.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($19.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.47 ($18.20).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 16.355 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €13.37 and a 12-month high of €16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.54 and its 200-day moving average is €15.06. The firm has a market cap of €75.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.168.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

