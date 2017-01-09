Deutsche Bank AG Trims Persimmon plc (PSN) Target Price to GBX 2,069

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,096 ($25.76) to GBX 2,069 ($25.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 1,273 ($15.64) to GBX 1,702 ($20.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.04) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.81) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($24.21) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,797 ($22.08) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,834.55 ($22.55).

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) opened at 1938.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.97 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.02. Persimmon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-persimmon-plc-psn-target-price-to-gbx-2069/1144847.html.

Persimmon plc Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Permission homes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.