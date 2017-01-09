Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. 231,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.78. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marek W. May sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $670,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,368 shares in the company, valued at $862,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 1,361.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 86.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 226,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 105,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 161.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

