Deutsche Bank AG Increases WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Price Target to GBX 210

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 184.69 ($2.27).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 237.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.53 billion. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 148.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 238.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Increases WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Price Target to GBX 210” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/deutsche-bank-ag-increases-wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw-price-target-to-gbx-210/1144903.html.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.