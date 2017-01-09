Deutsche Bank AG Downgrades LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (LNEGY) to Hold

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (NASDAQ:LNEGY) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.285. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares. LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.395.

