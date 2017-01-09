Derwent London Plc (DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,831.20 ($34.43).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($31.74) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.92) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.56) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,164 ($38.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) decreased their price objective on Derwent London Plc from GBX 3,100 ($37.70) to GBX 3,035 ($36.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) traded down 2.54% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2690.00. The stock had a trading volume of 265,926 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.99 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,595.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,625.00. Derwent London Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,230.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,565.00.

About Derwent London Plc

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

