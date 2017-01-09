DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 529,081 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO James G. Mosch sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,852,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,993.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, formerly DENTSPLY International Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of consumable dental products for the professional dental market. The Company also manufactures and markets consumable medical device products consisting mainly of urological catheters and certain surgical products.

