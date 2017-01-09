Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.847-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Deluxe Corporation also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.34-1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) opened at 70.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm earned $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $172,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 39,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $2,611,496.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,541.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/deluxe-corporation-dlx-issues-fy16-earnings-guidance/1144198.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,449,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,604,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.