Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded up 0.0815% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.7205. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,881 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.0623 and a beta of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $75,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $5,229,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,972,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,576,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

