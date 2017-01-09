Debenhams Plc (DEB) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 60 ($0.74).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Debenhams Plc from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Debenhams Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 65 ($0.80).

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 51.9422 on Tuesday. Debenhams Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.37. The firm’s market cap is GBX 637.61 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Debenhams Plc’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Matt Smith purchased 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900.40 ($30,601.45).

About Debenhams Plc

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

